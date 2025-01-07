Toronto Raptors Release 6-Year NBA Player Before Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors will be in New York to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Before the game, the team announced that they had waived Bruno Fernando.
The former Maryland star had been averaging 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field in 17 games.
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "Raptors have officially waived Bruno Fernando. Initially reported by @michaelgrange. His contract would have become fully guaranteed for the season today. This frees up a roster spot and gives them some cap flexibility ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline."
Fernando was the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Raptors, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 220 regular season games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
Right now, the Raptors are 8-28 in 36 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and are 1-9 over their last ten games).
Following the Knicks, the Raptors will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
On the road, they have gone 1-15 in the 16 games they have played away from Toronto.
