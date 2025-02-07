Toronto Raptors Release Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick After Pacers Trade
James Wiseman got off to a solid start to the preseason for the Indiana Pacers.
However, the 23-year-old suffered a season-ending injury after just one regular season game.
On Thursday, the Pacers announced that they had traded Wiseman to the Toronto Raptors.
Via The Pacers: "we have acquired a conditional 2026 second-round pick from the Raptors in exchange for center James Wiseman and cash considerations."
That said, the Raptors will not be keeping Wiseman, as they have announced that they have waived him following the deal.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Toronto announced that they have waived James Wiseman.
Wiseman had a team option for next season. He is currently out for the year.
The Raptors have 2 open spots."
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
There had been hope that he would one day become an All-Star.
So far, Wiseman has career averages of 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 148 games.
This summer, Wiseman will be an intriguing free agent for teams to consider once he recovers from his injury.
In addition to the Pacers and Warriors, he has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons over five seasons.
As for the Raptors, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-35 record in 51 games.
They will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.