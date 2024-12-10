Toronto Raptors Release Player After Knicks Game
On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors lost to the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 113-108.
D.J. Carton did not play in the game, and the Raptors have now waived him (on Tuesday).
He appeared in four games this season.
Via Zulfi Sheikh of Sportsnet: "The Raptors have waived two-way DJ Carton. He showed promise but injuries kept getting in the way.
With a two-way spot now open, Omoruyi, Guerrier, and Chandler are strong 905 candidates. (Disu should also be considered, IMO.) They can opt to look externally as well."
Carton went undrafted in 2021 after playing college basketball for Ohio State and Marquette.
He has appeared in eight NBA games over the previous two seasons with Toronto.
His career averages are 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 26.7% from the field and 14.3% from the three-point range.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details: "The Raptors are dealing with several injuries to Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown. Toronto wants to add depth. Former two-way guard DJ Carton is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury, league sources told @hoopshype. A return to Toronto remains possible."
As for the Raptors, they have had a slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-18 record in 25 games.
Following the Knicks, the Raptors will now travel to Florida for a showdown with Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Thursday.