Toronto Raptors Reportedly Make $270 Million Decision
Scottie Barnes has established himself among the best players in the NBA.
The 2024 All-Star is coming off an excellent season where he averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Barnes has agreed to an extension with the Toronto Raptors.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Scottie Barnes intends to sign a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million. Barnes is the franchise cornerstone and will become the highest paid player in Raptors history."
Barnes will have to make an All-NBA team for the contract to reach $270 million.
Via Front Office Sports: "Scottie Barnes' max extension will make him the highest-paid player in Raptors history.
His projected annual salary:
2025-26: $38,775,000
2026-27: $41,877,000
2027-28: $44,979,000
2028-29: $48,081,000
2029-30: $51,183,000
TOTAL: $224.9M
It can reach $270M if he makes All-NBA."
Barnes was the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida State.
He has career averages of 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 211 regular season games.
The 22-year-old has also appeared in four NBA playoff games (three starts).
The Raptors are coming off a year where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.