Toronto Raptors Reportedly Open To Taking Massive Swing

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Toronto Raptors are interested in Kevin Durant.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during Media Day at the Hilton Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during Media Day at the Hilton Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Despite never being a free agent destination, the Toronto Raptors have been able to be one of the more successful teams in the NBA over the last decade.

They drafted players such as DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.

In addition, the team has also been willing to make risky moves such as acquiring Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett.

Sep 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors vice chairman and team president Masai Ujiri talks to the media during media day at Scotiabank Area. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Raptors are open to trading for Kevin Durant (via the Phoenix Suns).

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has also reported on the interest coming from Toronto.

Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA at 36.

That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 2014 MVP is looking to get moved to one of three teams (that is not Toronto).

Via Charania: "Sources: Kevin Durant prefers to land with the Heat, Rockets, Spurs, as three teams he would commit with long term - ESPN:"

The Raptors made the right move to land Kawhi Leonard in 2018.

Even though he spent just one year with the franchise, they won the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Dec 30, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls a ball during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.

They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2022 season.

Via SleeperKnicks: "Kevin Durant since leaving GS (and recovering from a Torn Achilles),

2020-2025 (BK/PHX):

27.9 PPG
6.8 RPG
5.2 APG

53.3% FG
41.6% 3FG
88.1% FT"

