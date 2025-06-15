Toronto Raptors Reportedly Open To Taking Massive Swing
Despite never being a free agent destination, the Toronto Raptors have been able to be one of the more successful teams in the NBA over the last decade.
They drafted players such as DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.
In addition, the team has also been willing to make risky moves such as acquiring Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Raptors are open to trading for Kevin Durant (via the Phoenix Suns).
ESPN's Brian Windhorst has also reported on the interest coming from Toronto.
Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA at 36.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 2014 MVP is looking to get moved to one of three teams (that is not Toronto).
Via Charania: "Sources: Kevin Durant prefers to land with the Heat, Rockets, Spurs, as three teams he would commit with long term - ESPN:"
The Raptors made the right move to land Kawhi Leonard in 2018.
Even though he spent just one year with the franchise, they won the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Raptors are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2022 season.
Via SleeperKnicks: "Kevin Durant since leaving GS (and recovering from a Torn Achilles),
2020-2025 (BK/PHX):
27.9 PPG
6.8 RPG
5.2 APG
53.3% FG
41.6% 3FG
88.1% FT"