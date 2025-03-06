Fastbreak

Toronto Raptors Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Toronto Raptors will sign Colin Castleton.

Ben Stinar

Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) stands next to Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton (14) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) stands next to Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton (14) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Colin Castleton has appeared in ten games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

He averaged 1.4 points per contest while shooting 20.0% from the field.

On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Castleton will sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Via Scotto: "The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a 10-day deal with Colin Castleton, league sources told @hoopshype. The 24-year-old center has been a two-way player for the Lakers and Grizzlies."

Castleton has appeared in 26 games over two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 1.5 points per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field.

Via Coty Wiles of Raptors Republic: "Across 26 games in the G League, Colin Castleton is averaging 17.3 pts, 9.9 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.3 blk, and 0.9 stl on 53/27/76 splits.

Was one of the best bigs available standing at 6’11 1/2 in shoes with a 7’4 wingspan.

Great size and length, good touch, solid mover, fun player."

With where the Raptors are as a team, it makes sense for them to take a chance on Castleton.

Via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet: "And there’s the 10-day! Wouldn’t be surprised if he sees Raptors 905 time this week/weekend too.

Interesting mix of finishing, developing passing, and some rim protection. Still a project and will need to curb TOs, but arguably best available G League big."

The Raptors are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-42 record in 62 games.

On Friday, they will host the Utah Jazz in Canada.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.