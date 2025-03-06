Toronto Raptors Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Colin Castleton has appeared in ten games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.
He averaged 1.4 points per contest while shooting 20.0% from the field.
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Castleton will sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Via Scotto: "The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a 10-day deal with Colin Castleton, league sources told @hoopshype. The 24-year-old center has been a two-way player for the Lakers and Grizzlies."
Castleton has appeared in 26 games over two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 1.5 points per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field.
Via Coty Wiles of Raptors Republic: "Across 26 games in the G League, Colin Castleton is averaging 17.3 pts, 9.9 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.3 blk, and 0.9 stl on 53/27/76 splits.
Was one of the best bigs available standing at 6’11 1/2 in shoes with a 7’4 wingspan.
Great size and length, good touch, solid mover, fun player."
With where the Raptors are as a team, it makes sense for them to take a chance on Castleton.
Via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet: "And there’s the 10-day! Wouldn’t be surprised if he sees Raptors 905 time this week/weekend too.
Interesting mix of finishing, developing passing, and some rim protection. Still a project and will need to curb TOs, but arguably best available G League big."
The Raptors are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-42 record in 62 games.
On Friday, they will host the Utah Jazz in Canada.