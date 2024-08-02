Toronto Raptors Reportedly Sign 5-Year NBA Veteran
Bruno Fernando is coming off a year where he appeared in 45 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the season with averages of 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field.
Recently, the Hawks waived Fernando and he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Via The Hawks On July 30: "We have requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando."
On Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reported that Fernando will sign with the Toronto Raptors.
Via Murphy: "The Raptors are signing Bruno Fernando, per a source.
It's a non-guaranteed deal. Basically, come in to camp and compete for a roster spot. Some guarantees would kick in if he makes the team.
Not an Exhibit 10; he's not 2-way eligible, no 905 implication."
Fernando was the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Maryland.
He has played five seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 203 regular season games.
The 25-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
As for the Raptors, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
That said, the Raptors have a talented (young) roster led by RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.