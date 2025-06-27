Toronto Raptors Reportedly Sign Elite Defender
Chucky Hepburn had an excellent college career for Wisconsin and Louisville.
Despite winning the ACC Defensive Player of The Year Award, he went undrafted on Thursday night.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Hepburn will sign a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Via Charania: "Louisville's Chucky Hepburn – the ACC Defensive Player of the Year – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN."
Hepburn finished his final season in college with averages of 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Bleacher Report (on March 13): "LOUISVILLE BEATS STANFORD ON WILD CHUCKY HEPBURN GAME WINNER ‼️🤯
Stanford got the rebound but gave it BACK to Louisville 😳"
Over 137 career college games, Hepburn had averages of 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.
Via X User @TheMainEvent2K: "Well that might be the 3rd string PG. Haven't watched the tape, but seems like a Shead clone. He & Martin will be reeking havoc on opposing G league ball handlers next season."
The Raptors finished this past season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season.
They won the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
Via The Toronto Raptors: "Y’all ready for Summer League? ☀️"