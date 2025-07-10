Toronto Raptors Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
UPDATE: The deal is official.
Via Zulfi Sheikh: "Raptors have signed David Roddy to a contract. It's an Exhibit 10 deal per @BlakeMurphyODC.
Has averaged 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 168 NBA games. Has been on five teams through three seasons before this."
David Roddy has played part of three seasons in the NBA.
This past year, the former Colorado State star spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.
He had averages of 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
This week, Roddy was waived by the Hawks.
Via The Atlanta Hawks (on July 7): "We have requested waivers on two-way forward David Roddy. Roddy was acquired from the Houston Rockets on July 6, 2025."
According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet, Roddy will now sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Via Murphy: "Roddy is with the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 deal, per a source.
Tyson Degenhart and Clifford Omoruyi from the Summer League roster are also on Ex10 deals.
So camp competition for final roster spot / 2-way churn / 905 implications."
Roddy has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
The 24-year-old was initially the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Raptors finished last year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).