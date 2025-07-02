Toronto Raptors Reportedly Sign Player For $100 Million
Jakob Poetl is coming off a solid season for the Toronto Raptors.
He finished the year with averages of 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 62.7% from the field in 57 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Poetl will sign a big new deal with the Raptors.
Via Charania: "Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the franchise through 2029-30, sources tell ESPN. Poeltl will pick up his 2026-27 player option at $19.5M and add three additional years to his deal."
Poetl was initially the ninth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (by the Raptors).
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise.
Via Charania: "The Raptors and Poeltl's agents, Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, discussed several frameworks of a deal such as opt-out-and-extend -- but the sides land on an opt-in-and-extend, giving Toronto flexibility in the next two seasons."
The 29-year-old was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018.
He returned to the Raptors during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 63.1% from the field in 595 games.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $104M contract extension, sources confirm. ESPN first. He’ll pick up his $19.5M player option for 2026-27 and add 3 years to his deal. Trade kicker included, sources say. Poeltl hopes to be a Raptor for life, I’m told"