Toronto Raptors Reportedly Sign Talented Center
Branden Carlson is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for Utah.
He finished the year with averages of 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 36 games.
On Thursday, Carlson did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Toronto Raptors will sign him to a two-way deal.
Via Wojnarowski: "Utah Utes center Branden Carlson has agreed on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, source tells ESPN."
Carlson spent his entire five-year college career with Utah.
His career averages were 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 146 games.
Considering the Raptors didn't have to use a draft pick to select him, he could end up being a good value addition to the team.
The Raptors are coming off a year where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
Last offseason, they lost former All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet in free agency, and the team also traded OG Anunoby (to the New York Knicks) during the regular season.
The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, but they have missed the playoffs in each of the previous two years.
That said, they have a lot of talented (young) players such as RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes.