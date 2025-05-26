Toronto Raptors Reportedly Work Out Intriguing Forward
Alex Toohey has played the last two seasons for the Sydney Kings (in the NBL).
He finished this past year with averages of 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report (on May 13): "Hot shooting from Alex Toohey who also measured almost 6-8 barefoot and made a solid leap this year in NBL. Off-ball scoring wing with functional size."
According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Toohey worked out for the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA Draft next month (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Grange on May 14: "Australian NBL prospect Alex Toohey told me that he has workout with the Raptors scheduled. Big playmaking wing who models his game after Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and others."
At just 21, Toohey could be an intriguing addition for a young team like the Raptors.
They have two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft (9 and 39).
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 15): "Australian Alex Toohey has helped himself at the NBA draft combine, measuring well, shooting 3/5 for 3 in the scrimmage, and doing all the little stuff he typically brings with his passing, defensive instincts and strong feel for the game."
As for the Raptors, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.
The franchise won the 2019 title.