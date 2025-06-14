Toronto Raptors Send Message To RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett has been with the Toronto Raptors for part of two seasons.
On Saturday, the former Duke star is celebrating his 25th birthday.
One person who wished him a happy birthday was the Raptors.
Their post had over 1,000 likes and 27,000 impressions in five hours.
Via The Toronto Raptors: "Happy Birthday RJ 🎉"
Barrett finished this past season with averages of 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Many people reacted to the post from the Raptors.
@RMA_Niti: "Next season i expect him to to mvp good or awful no in between"
@RaptorsMuseOk: "Happy Birthday RJ 💜"
@KuyaArbin: "Keep the hometown boy… home! 🇨🇦"
@MoustacheBarnes: "Give Toronto man a birthday gift by announcing the rebrand."
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
He spent part of five years with New York before getting traded to Toronto.
Via Knicks PR (in 2022): "RJ Barrett is the youngest player in franchise history to record consecutive games with at least 30 points. Kristaps Porzingis had held the record."
As for the Raptors, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.
Via NBA.com/Stats (in 2024): "Most points through first 9 games with the @Raptors in franchise history:
1. Kawhi Leonard: 220 points (2018-19) 2. Donyell Marshall: 191 points (2003-04) 3. RJ Barrett: 185 points (2023-24) 4. Rudy Gay: 182 points (2013-14) 5. Immanuel Quickley: 168 points (2023-24)"