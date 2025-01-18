Toronto Raptors Sign 3-Year NBA Player After Bucks Game
On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 130-112 (in Wisconsin).
After the game, the Raptors announced that they have signed Orlando Robinson.
The 24-year-old averaged 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field in nine games for the Sacramento Kings earlier this season.
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "The Raptors have signed 7-footer Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract. He has 76 games of NBA experience over 3 seasons with Miami and Sacramento and was waived by the Kings earlier this month. Eugene Omoruyi's 10-day expired yesterday, freeing up the spot for Robinson."
Robinson has career averages of 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 76 games for the Heat and Kings.
Via NBA G League on January 5, 2024: "A 4️⃣0️⃣ piece for Orlando Robinson! 😤
The @SFSkyforce star recorded a career-high, 41 PTS & 13 REB tonight leading the Skyforce in their WIN against the Squadron!"
With the loss to the Bucks, the Raptors dropped to 10-32 in 42 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.
Following the Bucks, the Raptors will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Canada.
The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
However, they have missed the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.