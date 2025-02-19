Toronto Raptors Sign 3-Year NBA Player Before Heat Game
Jared Rhoden is in the middle of his third NBA season.
He had been averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field in four games for the Detroit Pistons.
On Wednesday, the 25-year-old signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Over 35 games, he has career averages of 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range.
Via Coty Wiles of Raptors Republic: "The Toronto Raptors have signed Jared Rhoden to a 10-day contract.
Across 18 games with the 905 he’s averaged 15.9 pts, 6.4 reb, 3.7 ast, and 1.1 stl while shooting 50.7% FG and 41.9% from 3.
He can play on or off the ball, defends, and can rebound.
Raps roster is now full."
For a Raptors team that is in rebuilding mode, they will get a chance to take a look at another young player.
Via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet: "The Raptors have signed Jared Rhoden to a 10-day contract.
Has largely been the 905’s best player, and deserves the payday, even if the path to guard minutes isn’t clear. Can still be with 905, too.
Rhoden had been with Raps in camp too before getting claimed off waivers."
Right now, the Raptors are the 13th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 17-38 record in 55 games.
They will host the Miami Heat on Friday night in Toronto.