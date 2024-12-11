Toronto Raptors Sign Recent Dallas Mavericks Guard
A.J. Lawson is coming off a season where he appeared in 42 games for the Dallas Mavericks.
The 24-year-old had averages of 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 26.0% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors announced that they have signed Lawson.
Via Sportsnet: "The Raptors have signed Canadian A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract, the team announced 🇨🇦"
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details on Tuesday.
Via Scotto: "The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-way deal with AJ Lawson, league sources told @hoopshype. Lawson has averaged 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Long Island Nets in the G League this season. The Canadian native returns home."
Lawson has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves (and Mavs).
His career averages are 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 57 games.
The Raptors had recently waived D.J. Carton, which opened up the two-way roster spot.
The Raptors have gotten off to a slow start to the 2024-25 season with a 7-18 record in their first 25 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
On Thursday evening, the Raptors will play their next game when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Florida.
Last season, the Raptors missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.