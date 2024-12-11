Fastbreak

Toronto Raptors Sign Recent Dallas Mavericks Guard

The Toronto Raptors have signed A.J. Lawson.

Ben Stinar

Dec 22, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard A.J. Lawson (9) dunks against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard A.J. Lawson (9) dunks against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A.J. Lawson is coming off a season where he appeared in 42 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

The 24-year-old had averages of 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 26.0% from the three-point range.

Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard A.J. Lawson (9) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors announced that they have signed Lawson.

Via Sportsnet: "The Raptors have signed Canadian A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract, the team announced 🇨🇦"

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details on Tuesday.

Via Scotto: "The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-way deal with AJ Lawson, league sources told @hoopshype. Lawson has averaged 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Long Island Nets in the G League this season. The Canadian native returns home."

Lawson has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves (and Mavs).

His career averages are 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range in 57 games.

Dec 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard A.J. Lawson (9) celebrate during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Raptors had recently waived D.J. Carton, which opened up the two-way roster spot.

The Raptors have gotten off to a slow start to the 2024-25 season with a 7-18 record in their first 25 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).

On Thursday evening, the Raptors will play their next game when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Florida.

Last season, the Raptors missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

