Toronto Raptors Star Reportedly Out For 3 Weeks Following Surgery
Bruce Brown Jr. is coming off a season where he appeared in 67 gams for the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.
The 2023 NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the Raptors announced that Brown will miss at least the next three weeks following surgery.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Per the Raptors:
Bruce Brown underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee. Brown will be re-evaluated in three weeks, and his condition will then be updated as appropriate."
Brown Jr. is a valuable role player who is in the middle of the prime of his career at 28.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 416 games for the Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Rapotrs and Indiana Pacers.
The health of Brown Jr. will be something to monitor before the Raptors begin the 2024-25 NBA season.
Smith also added: "Bruce Brown being re-evaluated in three weeks means he's probably out for the preseason. There's usually at least a week of ramp-up time added on after the re-evaluation.
Big opportunity for guys like Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja'Kobe Walter & Jonathan Mogbo to pick up minutes."
The Raptors finished last season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.