Toronto Raptors Star Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Preseason
RJ Barrett is coming off a year where he was traded to the Toronto Raptors (via the New York Knicks).
He finished the season with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
On Tuesday, the Raptors announced that Barrett will miss the remainder of the preseason.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "The Raptors say RJ Barrett is out for at least the rest of the preseason with a right acromioclavicular joint sprain, which he suffered against the Wizards over the weekend in Toronto’s preseason opener in Montreal."
Barrett is expected to be among the best players on the Raptors this upcoming season.
Therefore, his health will be something to monitor very closely.
He had 17 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 7/10 from the field in Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards.
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
His career averages are 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 329 games.
He has also appeared in 16 NBA playoff games with the Knicks.
The Raptors will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto, Canada.
Last season, the Raptors were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.