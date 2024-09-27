Toronto Raptors Star Reacts To Vince Carter News
Vince Carter is one of the best players to ever play for the Toronto Raptors.
Carter averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest over 403 regular season games for the franchise.
The Raptors recently announced that they are retiring Carter's jersey.
Via Adam Laskaris of Daily Hive Toronto: "Vince Carter was brought to tears when the #Raptors organization officially announced they were retiring his No. 15 jersey."
One person to react to the news was current Raptors star Scottie Barnes.
Barnes (via his Instagram story): "Vince Carter is a Raptors Legend and continues to do amazing things for the community here in Toronto. We're excited to see #15 in the rafters!"
Barnes is currently the best player on the Raptors, so fans will likely love seeing him show support for Carter.
Last season, the 2024 NBA All-Star averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Over the offseason, Barnes signed a massive contract extension with the franchise.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on June 24: "ESPN Sources: Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Scottie Barnes intends to sign a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million. Barnes is the franchise cornerstone and will become the highest paid player in Raptors history."
As for Carter, the eight-time NBA All-Star also spent time with the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks over 22 seasons.