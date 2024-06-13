Toronto Raptors Starter Will Be A Free Agent
Gary Trent Jr. is coming off another solid year for the Toronto Raptors.
The former Duke star finished the regular season with averages of 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 71 games (41 starts).
This summer, Trent Jr. will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Trent Jr. was initially the 37th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league for the Portland Trail Blazers (and Toronto Raptors).
His career averages are 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 341 regular season games (201 starts).
He has also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games with the Trail Blazers.
Trent Jr. has proven to be an above-average three-point shooter and a reliable role player.
Therefore, many teams around the league could end up having interest in the 25-year-old.
As for the Raptors, they are coming off a season where they finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
The franchise won the 2019 NBA Championship and has been to the NBA playoffs eight times since the 2014 season.
That said, the Raptors are currently in rebuilding mode, so they will likely need a few more seasons before they can be seen as a contender for a top-six seed.