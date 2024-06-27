Toronto Raptors Trade For Ex-9th Overall Pick
Davion Mitchell was the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Baylor.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sacramento Kings have traded Mitchell to the Toronto Raptors.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Sacramento Kings are trading Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov to the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Raptors are sending Jalen McDaniels to the Kings in the deal, sources tell ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Kings are sending the Raptors the 45th pick in Thursday's NBA Draft as part of the trade, sources tell ESPN."
The Raptors also get Vezenkov, who finished his rookie year in the NBA with averages of 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Considering the Raptors are a team that is in rebuilding mode, both players could end up being part of their rotation next season.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
As for Sacramento, they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second.
McDaniels appeared in 50 games (last season) for Toronto and averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.