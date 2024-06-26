Fastbreak

Toronto Raptors Waive Player Before NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors have waived a backup forward.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during Media Day at the Hilton Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2023; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during Media Day at the Hilton Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mouhamadou Gueye is coming off his rookie season in the NBA.

The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Toronto Raptors and finished the regular season with averages of 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 28.9% from the field.

On Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported that the team has waived Gueye.

Via Lewenberg: "The Raptors have waived Mouhamadou Gueye, who they had signed to a 2-way deal late last season."

Since Gueye was on a two-way deal, he spent a lot of time in the G League.

He averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 13 Showcase Cup Games.

Mar 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Mouhamadou Gueye (16) goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Mouhamadou Gueye (16) goes to shoot a basket during warm up before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Gueye also played in 26 G League regular season games and finished the year with averages of 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range.

Considering he is just 25 and played well in the G League, Gueye could be a name to watch for another team's two-way roster spot.

Feb 12, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter (34) and forward Mouhamadou Gueye (16) try to get a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter (34) and forward Mouhamadou Gueye (16) try to get a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Raptors, they are coming off a tough season where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.

The team went into a rebuilding mode over the last 365 days with the departures of Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.

Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic prepares for a timeout during the first half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic prepares for a timeout during the first half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors have the 19th and 31st picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.