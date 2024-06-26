Toronto Raptors Waive Player Before NBA Draft
Mouhamadou Gueye is coming off his rookie season in the NBA.
The 25-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Toronto Raptors and finished the regular season with averages of 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 28.9% from the field.
On Tuesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported that the team has waived Gueye.
Via Lewenberg: "The Raptors have waived Mouhamadou Gueye, who they had signed to a 2-way deal late last season."
Since Gueye was on a two-way deal, he spent a lot of time in the G League.
He averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 13 Showcase Cup Games.
Gueye also played in 26 G League regular season games and finished the year with averages of 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range.
Considering he is just 25 and played well in the G League, Gueye could be a name to watch for another team's two-way roster spot.
As for the Raptors, they are coming off a tough season where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
The team went into a rebuilding mode over the last 365 days with the departures of Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
The Raptors have the 19th and 31st picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.