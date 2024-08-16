Toronto Raptors Will Pay Former Player $100,000 Next Season
Javon Freeman-Liberty is coming off a season where he appeared in 22 games for the Toronto Raptors.
He finished his rookie year in the NBA with averages of 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Freeman-Liberty was waived by the Raptors.
Since his deal had a partial guarantee, he will be paid $100,000 by the Raptors next season (h/t Basketball Reference).
Via Blake Murphy of Sportsnet on July 22: "Freeman-Liberty was only guaranteed for $100K. it would have become $150K tomorrow, and $800K if he made opening day roster. He'll have league interest as a 2-way."
Right now, Freeman-Liberty remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
With training camp starting next month, he will be a name to keep an eye on.
Freeman-Liberty also had an excellent season in the G League last year.
He averaged 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games (21 starts).
The 24-year-old is an intriguing player who could continue to get better over the next few seasons.
The Raptors finished last season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
After winning the 2019 NBA Championship, the Raptors have only been able to win one playoff series.