TRADE: Atlanta Hawks And Phoenix Suns Reportedly Make A Deal
The 2024 NBA offseason has slowed down since earlier in the month, but many moves could still take place between now and October.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have made a trade involving two players.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Phoenix Suns are trading forward David Roddy to the Atlanta Hawks for forward EJ Liddell, sources tell ESPN."
Roddy is coming off a season where he appeared in 65 games (13 starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
The 23-year-old finished the year with averages of 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range.
He was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Colorado State.
Meanwhile, Liddell was the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.
He spent his rookie year with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 23-year-old was traded to the Hawks in the Dejounte Murray deal.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details about the financials.
Via Marks: "Contracts for EJ Liddell and David Roddy
To PHX- Liddell: $2.1M and $2.3M (Team Option)
To ATL- Roddy: $2.8M and $4.8M (Team Option)
Atlanta has until 10/31 to exercise the Roddy option"
The Hawks finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
As for the Suns, they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.