TRADE: Atlanta Hawks And Phoenix Suns Reportedly Make A Deal

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns and Hawks have made a trade.

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA offseason has slowed down since earlier in the month, but many moves could still take place between now and October.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have made a trade involving two players.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Phoenix Suns are trading forward David Roddy to the Atlanta Hawks for forward EJ Liddell, sources tell ESPN."

Roddy is coming off a season where he appeared in 65 games (13 starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

The 23-year-old finished the year with averages of 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range.

He was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Colorado State.

David Roddy
Feb 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (21) shoots during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Liddell was the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Ohio State.

He spent his rookie year with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 23-year-old was traded to the Hawks in the Dejounte Murray deal.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details about the financials.

Via Marks: "Contracts for EJ Liddell and David Roddy

To PHX- Liddell: $2.1M and $2.3M (Team Option)

To ATL- Roddy: $2.8M and $4.8M (Team Option)

Atlanta has until 10/31 to exercise the Roddy option"

The Hawks finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 36-46 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Atlanta Hawks
Mar 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talks to guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Suns, they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

