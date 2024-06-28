TRADE: Dallas Mavericks And Detroit Pistons Make A Deal
Tim Hardaway Jr. is coming off his sixth year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the season with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Mavs have traded the former Michigan star to the Detroit Pistons.
Via Wojnarowski: "Dallas has traded Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to Detroit for Quentin Grimes, sources tell ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "Dallas sends a 2025 second via Toronto and two 2028 seconds in the deal, sources tell ESPN."
As for Grimes, he is coming off a year where he played for the New York Knicks (and Pistons).
He finished his season with averages of 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 51 games.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported more details about the deal.
Via MacMahon: "This move positions the Mavs to offer a significant part of the $12.9M nontaxpayer midlevel exception to Derrick Jones Jr. GM Nico Harrison has called re-signing Jones “priority 1A and 1B” for the offseason."
Hardaway Jr. has one more year on his contract that will pay him $16.1 million for the 2024-25 season.
Therefore, the Mavs were able to unload a lot of salary in the deal.
The Mavs reached the 2024 NBA Finals, while the Pistons missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season.