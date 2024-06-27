TRADE: Denver Nuggets And Phoenix Suns Make A Deal
On Wednesday evening, the 2024 NBA Draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Phoenix Suns had the 22nd pick, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they have traded the selection to the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Denver has landed the Suns' pick at No. 22, source tells ESPN. The Nuggets are sending Phoenix No. 28, No. 56 and two future seconds."
The Nuggets then drafted DaRon Holmes out of Dayton.
He finished the regular season with averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Last season, the Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Minneosta Timberwolves in the second round (in seven games).
Currently, the Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the league, as Nikola Jokic won his third MVP in four seasons, and they won the 2023 NBA Championship.
The Nuggets likely wanted to make sure they were able to solidify the player they liked, and they didn't have to give up much in the deal.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "DaRon Holmes to the Nuggets. Calvin Booth gets his guy."
As for the Suns, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.