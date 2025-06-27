Fastbreak

TRADE: LA Clippers And New York Knicks Make A Deal

According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the LA Clippers and Knicks made a trade.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view in the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; General view in the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Law Murray of The Athletic reported more details.

Via Murray: "The Knicks will get the rights to Luka

Luka Mitrović, the 60th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, who the Clippers acquired for Filip Petrusev (who was acquired in the 2023 Harden trade)"

On Thursday night, the 2025 NBA Draft (second round) is taking place at Barclays Center.

According to Law Murray of The Athletic, the LA Clippers and New York Knicks have made a trade.

Via Murray: "Per source: The LA Clippers are trading up with the New York Knicks to select 6'7" point guard KOBE SANDERS"

Sanders finished his final season of college basketball at Nevada.

He averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.

Via @FeelLikeOBK: "KOBE SANDERS IS A CLIPPER

- 6’8 Wing
- great mid range
- solid playmaker
- solid rebounder

Should be a solid pick getting mentored by Kawhi"

Kobe Sanders
Feb 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Kobe Sanders (8) gestures in the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Clippers were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via Justin Russo: "LA Clippers traded up from No. 51 overall to No. 50 overall and selected guard Kobe Sanders from Nevada. Sanders averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds last season, shooting 46% overall. Sanders measured in at 6'7" without shoes at the combine."

As for the Knicks, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks are getting Mohamed Diawara with the No. 51 pick."

