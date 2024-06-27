Fastbreak

TRADE: New York Knicks And Washington Wizards Make A Deal

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and Wizards have made a trade.

Jan 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Washington Wizards logo during the game between Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA Draft is currently taking place at Barclays Center in New York.

As the Knicks were about to make their selection at 24, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they had made a trade with the Washington Wizards.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Knicks are trading No. 24 to the Wizards, source tells ESPN."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the details of the deal.

Via Charania: "Knicks traded No. 24 to Wizards for No. 26 and No. 51, sources say. Washington selects Kyshawn George 24th overall."

George played one season of college basketball for Miami.

He finished the season with averages of 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 31 games (16 starts).

The 20-year-old is joining a Wizards team that finished this past season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.

While they have been among the worst teams in the NBA for several seasons, there will likely be a lot of opportunities for a young player such as George to get playing time.

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wizards have been active during the night, as they also traded starting forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal for Malcolm Brogdon and picks.

Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski before the 2024 NBA Draft: "The Washington Wizards are trading F Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick tonight and 2029 pick, sources tell ESPN."

