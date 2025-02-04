TRADE: OKC Thunder And Charlotte Hornets Make A Deal
On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Washington Wizards by a score of 124-114 (at home).
After the game, the Hornets announced that they had made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The deal did not involve any players.
Via Hornets PR: "February 3, 2025 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has acquired a 2029 second-round draft pick, originally belonging to the Phoenix Suns, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2030 conditional second-round draft pick originally belonging to the Denver Nuggets."
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-35 record in 47 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Wizards, the Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks in North Carolina.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported more details about the deal.
Via Smith: "Really, this pick trade for OKC was about rebalancing some. The Thunder had six second-round picks in 2029 before this trade and “only” three in 2030. Now that’s five and four."
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 39-9 record in 48 games.
They are coming off a 125-96 win (also on Monday) over the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
Following the Bucks, the Thunder will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Oklahoma City.