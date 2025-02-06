Fastbreak

TRADE: Philadelphia 76ers And Washington Wizards Reportedly Make A Deal

According to Marc Stein of The Line, the Wizards and 76ers made a trade.

Ben Stinar

Jan 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler (4) looks on after a Philadelphia 76ers score in the final minute of the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 119-102.

After the game (on Thursday morning), Marc Stein of The Line reported that the team had made a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Stein: "The Sixers are trading Reggie Jackson to Washington with a future first-round pick for Jared Butler and four second-round picks, league sources tell @TheSteinLine."

Butler is averaging 6.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.

He is in his fourth NBA season.

Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports: "Jared Butler has been one of those "why doesn't he play more" guys every time I watch the Wizards. Understand this deal is likely more about turning a 1st into four 2nds tho for Philly."

On the other side, Jackson has averages of 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.

He is in his 14th NBA season.

Via David Aldridge of The Athletic: "The Wizards continue to dramatically re-shape their roster, acquiring a 2026 first-round pick and guard Reggie Jackson from the 76ers in exchange for guard Jared Butler and four second-round picks.
Washington gets:
Least favorable '26 first from among HOU, LAC, OKC"

The Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-41 record in 50 games.

The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-30 record in 50 games.

