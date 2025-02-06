TRADE: Philadelphia 76ers And Washington Wizards Reportedly Make A Deal
On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 119-102.
After the game (on Thursday morning), Marc Stein of The Line reported that the team had made a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Stein: "The Sixers are trading Reggie Jackson to Washington with a future first-round pick for Jared Butler and four second-round picks, league sources tell @TheSteinLine."
Butler is averaging 6.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He is in his fourth NBA season.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports: "Jared Butler has been one of those "why doesn't he play more" guys every time I watch the Wizards. Understand this deal is likely more about turning a 1st into four 2nds tho for Philly."
On the other side, Jackson has averages of 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 31 games.
He is in his 14th NBA season.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic: "The Wizards continue to dramatically re-shape their roster, acquiring a 2026 first-round pick and guard Reggie Jackson from the 76ers in exchange for guard Jared Butler and four second-round picks.
Washington gets:
Least favorable '26 first from among HOU, LAC, OKC"
The Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-41 record in 50 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-30 record in 50 games.