TRADE: Portland Trail Blazers And Memphis Grizzlies Make A Deal
On Wednesday night, the 2025 NBA Draft is at Barclays Center in New York.
The Portland Trail Blazers selected Cedric Coward with the 11th pick.
Via The NBA: "With the 11th pick of the NBA Draft the @trailblazers select Cedric Coward!
2025 #NBADraft
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Coward is now being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers are trading Cedric Coward at No. 11 to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources said."
Coward finished this past season (at Washington State) with averages of 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in six games.
Charania also wrote: "The Grizzlies are sending No. 16, a 2028 first-round pick via Orlando and two seconds to Portland for Cedric Coward, sources said."
The Grizzlies are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Via John Fanta of FOX College Hoops: "Cedric Coward’s story is absolutely unbelievable. From Division III to Eastern Washington to Washington State to the … 11TH OVERALL PICK IN THE NBA DRAFT."
As for the Trail Blazers, they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season with Damian Lillard.