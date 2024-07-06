TRADE: San Antonio Spurs And Charlotte Hornets Make A Deal
Devonte Graham is coming off a season where he appeared in 23 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Kansas star finished the year with averages of 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Graham is being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Wojnarowski: "The San Antonio Spurs are trading guard Devonte Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets will waive Graham, allowing him to become a free agent."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Hornets pay Graham the $2.85M partial guarantee on his contract and gather up another future pick in the deal."
Graham will now be an intriguing free agent.
He has career averages of 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 336 regular season games.
The 29-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
As for the Spurs, they are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Meanwhile, the Hornets are also coming off a tough season.
The team finished as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight year.
Ironically, Graham spent the first three seasons of his career in Charlotte.