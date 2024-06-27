TRADE: San Antonio Spurs And Indiana Pacers Make A Deal
On Thursday afternoon, the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft is taking place.
The Spurs had the 35th pick, but ESPN's Andrew Lopez reports that they have traded the selection to the Indiana Pacers.
Via Lopez: "Spurs are trading No. 35 to the Indiana Pacers for No. 36 and cash sources tell ESPN."
The Pacers then used the selection to draft Johnny Furphy out of Kansas.
He finished his one season of college basketball with averages of 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also confirmed the news of the deal.
Via Charania: "So the Pacers sent cash considerations to the Spurs to draft Johnny Furphy at No. 35, sources said."
On the other hand, the Spurs used the the 36th pick select Juan Nunez.
He finished this past season with averages of 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 14 EuroCup games.
Via Charania: "Spurs are selecting Juan Nunez at No. 36 in the NBA Draft, sources say."
The Pacers are coming off an excellent year where they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 47-35 record.
They reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season.
As for the Spurs, they missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight year.