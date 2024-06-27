TRADE: San Antonio Spurs And Minnesota Timberwolves Make A Deal
On Wednesday evening, the 2024 NBA Draft place is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The San Antonio Spurs selected Rob Dillingham with the eighth pick.
However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he will be traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Wojnarowski: "Minnesota has traded for the eighth pick and Rob Dillingham, source tells ESPN."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Timberwolves are trading a 2031 unprotected first and a protected 2030 pick swap to the Spurs for Dillingham, source tells ESPN."
Coming out of high school, Dillingham was ranked by ESPN as the 15th best player in the class of 2023.
He played one season of college basketball for Kentucky and finished the year with averages of 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic added more details about the deal.
Via Krawczynski: "The Wolves see their championship window as open. Right now. The best way for them to add top flight talent was through trade. For Tim Connelly to get a player that fits so many of their needs without giving up this year's 1st or any of their rotation players, pretty impressive"
The Timberwolves finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.