Trae Young Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post After Hawks-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks faced off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
The Warriors won by a score of 120-97.
Curry finished with 23 points, four rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the two-time MVP made a post to Instagram that had over 465,000 likes in 12 hours.
Curry captioned his post: "Dubs with the Dub….#dubnation"
One person who left a comment was Young.
His comment had over 2,700 likes.
Young wrote: "Till next time OG!🙏🏽🫡"
With the victory, the Warriors are now 11-3 in their first 14 games.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Hawks, the Warriors will begin a two-game road trip that opens up with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in Louisiana (and concludes with the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday).
As for Young, he finished the loss with 12 points, three rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 4/16 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Young and Curry are 3-3 against each other in six games.
The Hawks dropped to 7-9 in their first 16 games of the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following their loss to the Warriors, the Hawks will visit Coby White and the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the United Center.