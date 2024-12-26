Fastbreak

Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Hawks Game

Trae Young is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena.

For the game, the Hawks could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Trae Young is on the injury report.

Via The Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday: "Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion): Questionable
Trae Young (right heel contusion): Questionable

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out
Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"

