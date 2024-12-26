Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Hawks Game

An @emoryhealthcare for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion): Questionable

Trae Young (right heel contusion): Questionable



Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out

Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out

Cody Zeller (not with… pic.twitter.com/bfgHzt6NXS