Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Hawks Game
Trae Young is on the injury report for Thursday's game.
On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena.
For the game, the Hawks could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Trae Young is on the injury report.
Via The Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday: "Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion): Questionable
Trae Young (right heel contusion): Questionable
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out
Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
