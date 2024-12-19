Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.
For the game, the Hawks have listed Trae Young as probable on the injury report, so he should be available.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Probable
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out
Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
Young enters play with averages of 21.5 points, 4.0 rebonds, 12.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Hawks are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13 record in 27 games.
They are coming off a 110-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup.
Young finished the loss with 35 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 9/18 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.