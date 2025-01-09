Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Suns Game
On Thursday evening, the Atlana Hawks will be in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star point guard has averages of 22.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (Achilles) probable for Thursday."
The Hawks enter play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Hawks beat the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City) by a score of 124-121.
Young finished with 24 points, two rebounds, 20 assists and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "As if there weren't enough reasons already for why he's called Ice Trae...
Time to add this 49-foot GAME-WINNER to @TheTraeYoung 's resume of CLUTCH SHOTS! 🥶"
Following the Suns, the Hawks will return home to host the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon.
They have gone 9-10 in the 19 games they have played on the road.
As for the Suns, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-19 record in 35 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
At home, the Suns are 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Arizona.