Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Young is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via Hawks Lead on Thursday: "Injury Report for tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers:
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Probable
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak after most recently beating the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 119-104.
Young had 17 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 6/19 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Hawks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-11 record in 23 games.
Following their showdown with the Lakers, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.
On their home floor, the Hawks have gone 6-5 in 11 games.
As for the Lakers, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after falling 134-93 to the Miami Heat.
They are 12-10 in 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Following Atlanta, the Lakers will head home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.