Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The superstar point guard is averaging 21.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (Achilles) probable for Monday."
The Hawks enter the evening as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-11 record in 21 games.
They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back games (and most recently defeated the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 107-104).
Young has dished out 67 assists over his previous five games.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "May not be the exact same data that Quin Snyder was using but...
Trae Young is leading the NBA in assists (12.1 per game).
He is also comfortably leading with 20.9 potential assists per game, according to Second Spectrum.
Would be the most for anyone in the last 4 seasons."
Following New Orleans, the Hawks will play the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin) on Wednesday before returning home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.
Young is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Hawks).
As for New Orleans, they are the worst team in the Western Conference with a 4-17 record in their first 21 games.