Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Hawks Game

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion): Questionable.

Trae Young (right heel contusion): Questionable



Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out

Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out

Cody… pic.twitter.com/DlYbD7NB1Y