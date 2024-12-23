Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at State Farm Arena.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Trae Young is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Hawks on Sunday: "Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion): Questionable.
Trae Young (right heel contusion): Questionable
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out
Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
Young is averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The Hawks enter play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-15 record in 29 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last games (but have also lost three straight).
Following the Timberwolves, the Hawks will resume action on Thursday evening when they remain at home to host the Chicago Bulls.
At home, the Hawks have gone 7-7 in 14 games at State Farm Arena.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-13 record in 27 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (but have also lost two straight).
Following the Hawks, the Timberwovles will visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas in Dallas, Texas.