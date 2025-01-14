Trae Young's Current Status For Suns-Hawks Game
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Phoenix Suns at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, the Hawks could be without their best player, as Trae Young is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (illness) questionable for Tuesday."
Young has averages of 22.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "probably an encouraging sign that trae young is at shootaround given that he's listed as questionable with illness
(certainly doesn't guarantee anything)"
The Hawks enter play as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-19 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Hawks lost to the Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 123-115.
Young finished the loss with 21 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, the Hawks will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls.
On the other side, the Suns are tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-19 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following Atlanta, the Suns will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the Washington Wizards.