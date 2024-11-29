Trae Young's Injury Status For Cavs-Hawks Game
On Friday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, All-Star Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The superstar point guard is averaging 21.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 18 games.
Via The Atlanta Hawks on Thursday: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Cleveland:
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Probable
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks enter play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-11 record in 19 games.
They most recently beat the Cavs (in Ohio) by a score of 135-124.
Young finished the victory with 20 points, four rebounds and 22 assists while shooting 6/18 from the field and 3/13 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "20/20 VISION FOR TRAE YOUNG
His second-ever 20 PT/20 AST game helps hand the Cavs their second loss of the year!"
Following the Cavs, the Hawks will visit Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday evening in North Carolina.
As for the Cavs, they are the best team in the NBA with a 17-2 record in 19 games.
Following their matchup with the Hawks, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they return home to host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.