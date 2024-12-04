Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star point guard enters play with averages of 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 21 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (Achilles) probable for Wednesday."
The Hawks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-11 record in 22 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak after most recently defeating the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 124-112.
Young finished the victory with 12 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and one steal while shooting 5/16 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "Trae Young has been dropping DIMES over his last 8 games for the Hawks
15 ASTS
5 ASTS
11 ASTS
22 ASTS
16 ASTS
13 ASTS
11 ASTS
19 ASTS
14 ASTS
112 assists on an average of 14.0 APG!"
Following the Bucks, the Hawks will return home to host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena on Friday.
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the east with an 11-9 record in 20 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.