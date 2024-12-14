Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks NBA Cup Game
On Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (Achilles) probable for Saturday."
The Hawks are coming off a 108-100 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Young finished the victory with 22 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
After a poor start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Hawks have been one of the best teams in the league as of late.
They enter play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-12 record in 26 games.
The Hawks have won seven of their last ten games.
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Oklahoma.
He led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.
As for the Bucks, they are coming off a 114-109 victroy over the Orlando Magic (at home).
They have gone 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Confernece.
The Bucks are also 8-2 over their last ten.