Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Trae Young is on the injury report.
Young is averaging 21.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via The Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Questionable
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-11 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after most recently falling to Dallas Mavericks (129-119).
Young finished the loss with 18 points, two rebounds, 16 assists and three steals while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-1 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Toronto Raptors (at home) 122-108.
All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led the team with 26 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 10/18 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
On Friday afternoon, the Hawks and Cavs will play (again) when they face off at State Farm Arena in Georgia.