Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Boston to face off against the Celtics.
For the game, the Hawks will be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Trae Young has been ruled out.
Young is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via The Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game at Boston:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Out
De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons): Out
Vit Krejci (right adductor strain): Out
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks are 4-7 in their first 11 games after most recently losing to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 125-113.
Young finished with 14 points, three rebounds and 16 assists while shooting 6/16 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Hawks will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "For those asking:
- No more specifics on Trae Young
- He was on the injury report with right Achilles inflammation almost exactly a year ago. For one game. And then he played.
- In his absence, it is all hands on deck. Jalen as lead initiator. Lots of Dyson and Keaton. Etc etc"
As for the Celtics, they are 9-2 in their first 11 games.