Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Knicks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (Achilles) probable for Wednesday."
Young enters play with averages of 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in his first 24 games.
In their most recent game, the Hawks lost to the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 141-111.
The former Oklahoma star put up 15 points, four rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 6/13 from the field.
The Hawks got off to a slow start, but they were recently in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Right now, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-12 record in 25 games.
Over the last ten games, the Hawks have gone 6-4.
Young is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Hawks).
He has made three All-Star Games and led the franchise to the playoffs three times.
In 2021, the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals.
As for New York, they enter the night as the fourth seed in the east with a 15-9 record.
This will be the seocnd time the Hawks and Knicks face off in 2024-25.
The Hawks beat the Knicks (at home) on November 6 by a score o 121-116.