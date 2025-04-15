Trae Young's Injury Status For Hawks-Magic Game
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Orlando to play the Magic for the play-in tournament.
For the game, Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Young finished the regular season with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (Achilles) probable for Tuesday."
The Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
They finished the regular season in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Via The NBA: "STRENGTH ON STRENGTH
Hawks offense: 5th in NBA in PPG
Magic defense: 2nd in NBA in DRTG
The two forces collide TONIGHT as the #SoFiPlayIn tips off at 7:30pm/et on TNT, with the winner securing #7 in the East"
Young is in his seventh NBA season (all with the Hawks).
They are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
During the 2021 season, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.
As for the Magic, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record.
They went 7-3 over their final ten games of the regular season.
Via Dan Feldman: "Congratulations to the Southeast Division-champion Orlando Magic, the first team without a winning record to win a division since the NBA-ABA merger."