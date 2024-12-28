Trae Young's Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Trae Young is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 22.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (heel) questionable for Saturday."
The Hawks come into the day with a 16-15 record in 31 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls (also at home) by a score of 141-133.
Via NBA TV: "The Hawks dropped 50 FOURTH-QUARTER POINTS in an epic comeback win against the Bulls 🔥"
Following the Heat, the Hawks will begin a road trip that starts on Sunday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Young is in his seventh season playing for the Hawks.
He has made the NBA All-Star Game in three of the previous six years.
As for the Heat, they are one spot ahead of the Hawks as the sixth seed with a 15-13 record in 28 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Hawks, the Heat will visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday.